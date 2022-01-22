Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $136.00 target price on the stock.

CHH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.43.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 530.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

