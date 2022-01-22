Analysts Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target at $5.17

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $473.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

