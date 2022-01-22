CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40,211.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COKE stock opened at $575.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $580.67 and a 200-day moving average of $464.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.14 and a 12-month high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

