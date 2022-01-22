Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Oncology Inc. is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

PYXS stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81). Equities analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren S. Cline bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Civik bought 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

