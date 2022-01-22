Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

