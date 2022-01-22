CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $298,000 Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in Post by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 108,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78,024 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Post by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Post by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Post by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

POST stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

