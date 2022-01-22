CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,071,000 after acquiring an additional 582,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $445,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,700 shares of company stock worth $16,331,656. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $134.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $249.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.22.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

