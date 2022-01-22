CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,225 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

