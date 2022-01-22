CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,071,000 after acquiring an additional 582,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,163,000 after buying an additional 113,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $134.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $445,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,700 shares of company stock worth $16,331,656. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

