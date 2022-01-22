CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 194 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Post by 329.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at $130,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE POST opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.79 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
