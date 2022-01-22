CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 194 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Post by 329.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at $130,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.79 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

