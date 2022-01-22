SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

SCPL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.19.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,790,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,866,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,621,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in SciPlay by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 874,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 781,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 693,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

