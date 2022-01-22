Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

