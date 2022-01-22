Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zevia PBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

