Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 582,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 214,696 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.