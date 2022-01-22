ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ITT by 182.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ITT by 125.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ITT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

