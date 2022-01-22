Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 873.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,677 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Skyline Champion by 3.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 13.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 64.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 275,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 107,821 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

