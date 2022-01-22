Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,691 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,852,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,456,000 after acquiring an additional 331,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.35.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $61.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

