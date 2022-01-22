Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 163,678 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 535,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,962,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 356,457 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

NYSE IGT opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

