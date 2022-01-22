Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 251,344 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $807,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on B shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of B opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.