Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Insider Michael Ruane Purchases 245,000 Shares

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) insider Michael Ruane bought 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,360.00 ($22,561.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Reward Minerals Company Profile

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lake Disappointment sulphate of Potash Project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

