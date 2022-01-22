Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 718.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XNCR stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XNCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

