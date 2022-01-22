Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 15.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

