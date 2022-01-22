Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nikola were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nikola by 506.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth about $13,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 113.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $44,262,124.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,994,492 shares of company stock worth $101,790,561. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

