S Aimee Lapic Sells 4,836 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

S Aimee Lapic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60.

On Monday, November 15th, S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRO. Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

