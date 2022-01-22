Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $774,000 Investment in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 818.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $455.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.