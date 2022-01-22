Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 752 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $30,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $118.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

