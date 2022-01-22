HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.57.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
