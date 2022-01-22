HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

