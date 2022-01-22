Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGI. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.39.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after buying an additional 205,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 505,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,331,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.