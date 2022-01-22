New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

