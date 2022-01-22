AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Barclays

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $131.98 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The stock has a market cap of $233.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.31.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

