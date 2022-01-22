Barclays PLC Grows Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 58.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 86.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MT opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

