Analysts Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.
On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HDFC Bank.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70.
HDFC Bank Company Profile
HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.