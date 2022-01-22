Analysts Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HDFC Bank.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,980,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,817,000 after buying an additional 104,859 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,335,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,966,000 after buying an additional 22,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,714,000 after buying an additional 49,505 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

