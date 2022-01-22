Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Brokerages predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Farfetch posted earnings of ($6.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTCH. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Farfetch stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

