Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.73.

TSE:CG opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.30. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.54.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.27%.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

