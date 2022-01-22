Truist Financial Corp Has $677,000 Stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

In other Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NML opened at $5.27 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

