Barclays PLC Buys 42,139 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 87.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

NYSE:GMED opened at $67.93 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

