Analysts Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.62. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 193.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. Barclays increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE HFC opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

