Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $4.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will report $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $4.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.53.

HCA stock opened at $237.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.81.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,976,000 after buying an additional 66,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.