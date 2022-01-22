State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 252.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZIOP. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,567.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $0.82 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

