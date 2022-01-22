Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) to Sell

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHLS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 197,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 118,105 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after acquiring an additional 658,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 53,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

