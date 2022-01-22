Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

