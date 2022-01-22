Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.94. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,940 and sold 30,000 shares valued at $76,600. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

