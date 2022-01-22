Zacks Investment Research Lowers Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.35 and a beta of 0.48. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

