Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,573,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,982,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after buying an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

