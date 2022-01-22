CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.20.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $136.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

