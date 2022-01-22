BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,272,422 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.71% of Progyny worth $436,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

PGNY stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,421 shares of company stock worth $19,123,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

