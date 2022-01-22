BlackRock Inc. Has $427.35 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,447,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196,373 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of FormFactor worth $427,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

