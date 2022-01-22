Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Shares of DH opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

