Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,395,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.18% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $421,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 475.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

