CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

US Foods stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 229.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.68.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

